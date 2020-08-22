Opponent Tikhanovskaya will not stand in the event of a re-election in Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlanatikhanovskaya, who has posed the biggest threat to President Alexander Lukashenko since coming to power in 1994, said in an interview that she would not run as a candidate if a new election were called.

“I had not planned to run in the election myself,” she said in an interview with Belsat TV when asked if her husband or she would consider running in the election if a new presidential election were called, as the opposition. wanted it.

Of the shadows after the arrest in May of her husband Sergei Tikhanouski, a well-known blogger who became a candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya posed the biggest threat to President Alexander Lukashenko since he came to power in 1994. She is now in Vilnius because her opponent demanded a major victory in the vote on 9 August.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, said she “more than enough” about politics, in response to a question about it. The former English teacher would not become a leader of the Belarusian opposition. , but the arrest of her husband and the exclusion of other candidates made her Lukashenko’s main rival.

“Do not be fooled by the threats”

She demanded on Friday for new protests in Belarus in an attempt to force the authorities to hold a new election. She also urged her supporters to increase the strikes in the factories. “I ask you to continue and extend the strikes,” she said in her speech. “Do not be fooled by the bullying.”

Belarus is facing the most serious political crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union, with thousands of thousands protesting in the streets expressing their dissatisfaction with the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential election, which they believe is rigged.

