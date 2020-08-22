PSG-Bayern: Curfew on the streets of Paris

The Paris prefecture has announced that Parisian supporters will be able to celebrate until two hours after the match is a possible victory in the final.

The surpluses observed after the qualification achieved against RB Leipzig, the prefecture of Paris preferred to take the lead to contain the audience as much as possible. After announcing that the Champs-Elysées would goose, the authorities provided more information about the system introduced in Paris in the event of PSG’s success against Bayern Munich.

Systematic verbalisation of the police

3000 police and more than 300 firefighters will be placed on the streets of Paris. Wearing a mask is mandatory on the most famous avenue as well as around the Parc des Princes where 5,000 people will be able to watch the finale in the enclosure. The absence of a worm will be subject to a systematic verbalization according to the prefecture.

In addition, PSG supporters will not be able to party all night in the event of a first final success in the Champions League. In fact, “meetings will only be approved within two hours of the end of the match.” If PSG only need 90 minutes to get rid of Bayern Munich, the party will only be allowed until 01:00, with the risk of being fined.