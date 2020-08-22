PSG-Bayern, Kylian Mbappé: “The more days that go by, the better I feel”

Recovered from a sprain, Paris striker Kylian Mbappé ensures that he feels better and better as the Champions League final approaches.

PSG can count on Sunday (9 pm) on a Kylian Mbappé in good shape against Bayern Munich, in the Champions League final. During a press conference, the Parisian striker assured that he felt better and better during the days, after falling victim to a sprain in late July.

Do you share the opinion of Kingsley Coman who says that it will take 5-10 years to judge that PSG is in the big leagues?

Kylian Mbappé: Everyone makes their own opinion. I think his answer was pretty bland. Tomorrow (Sunday) is a good time to join the circle of European greats. But these are the people who will speak for us. You do not have to claim certain things. We know our qualities, we know the club’s growth. We are focused on tomorrow and we will have debates later if you like.

How are you going to approach this final?

I think you have to be pretty relaxed and focused on the goal. It’s a final and if you are focused too early, you play the game once, twice, three times. You have to be close to the group, all together, unite and laugh, then go slowly into the final, because once you get into the final you will not be able to get out.

“I always said I wanted to make PSG’s history”

What does it mean for you to have the opportunity to win the Champions League with PSG?

I’ve always said I wanted to make PSG’s history. Tomorrow is a new opportunity. That’s exactly what I came here for. Since my arrival in 2017, we have experienced several disappointments. We are in the final. I did not give up, we did not give up. It would be a great reward to win the Champions League with a French club. Winning tomorrow would be fantastic and a great achievement.

Do you motivate to play against Bayern and a good goalkeeper like Neuer you more?

Of course. Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers in football history. But to be among the best, you have to beat the best. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.

Does the fact that C1 is played in a “Final 8” format change anything to the taste of this competition?

It’s still the biggest club competition. We wish our followers were there, and we know they support us. But it’s still the Champions League. You can feel the intensity and this excitement. Everyone wants to win. This format will be remembered for a very long time, and we know that this edition is very important because it will be remembered in history.

“Tuchel is a very good coach”

Do you have a certain ritual to prepare for a match like this?

It’s very special. I’m really concentrating at the last minute. This is just my opinion, but I do not think we need to focus too soon. I do not have a specific ritual. I like to be with my friends, with the group, to make small jokes before I enter the match.

How do you feel physically? And what inspires you, this Bayern team?

The more days that go by, the better I feel. The fact that I played this semifinal made me feel good. Bayern is a fantastic team. She likes to introduce her style of play. We are happy to play against a team like this and we can not wait to meet tomorrow.

What can you say about Thomas Tuchel and will you play for him as well?

Fully! The players are behind the coach. I read a lot of things like he did not control his dressing room, he did not know how to handle egos. It’s an extraordinary season, the best. Of course, there have been ups and downs this season, but it happens to all coaches. We only see it more in Paris, that’s all. But he is a very good coach and tomorrow we will also play for him.

