PSG-Bayern, Thomas Tuchel: “We will decide after training for Navas”

The Parisian coach was at a press conference on Saturday night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday (9 pm). Opportunity to find out Keylor Nava’s form, just recovered from an injury to his right hamstrings.

The group and the states in the form of Navas, Verratti and Gueye

Thomas Tuchel: Marco (Verratti) and Idrissa (Gueye) have trained with us without any problems in recent days. They are available. For Keylor (Navas), it’s something else. He will test himself today for the first time. We will decide after training if he can start.

Can Marco Verratti also start?

His injury was a blow. It was not a muscle injury. The risk is not great. It’s a bit like Kylian (Mbappé). He can play, but we’ll decide if he starts tomorrow.

Should we change a team that wins the Champions League final with the return of Marco Verratti?

I will repeat the same thing. Marco can play. It was not a muscle injury. He’s fine, and if he does the right education, he’s available. It will be difficult for him to be the best in 120 or 90 minutes, but we will decide if he starts tomorrow or not.

How will you prepare the team for this final?

We prepare the team in the same way we prepared Dortmund, Atalanta or Leipzig. Yesterday (Friday) we showed some pictures to the team. We did tactical training. Today it will be the same as before Leipzig. We had two meetings, we will eat together. There will be no tactics. It is a fantastic final between two very strong teams. Now is not the time to change things.

Can the experience of a player like Navas in C1 be decisive for a match like this?

I’m talking a lot about this with Keylor (Navas). We also have Angel (Di Maria) and Neymar who won this competition. It is a small advantage for Bayern to know about such matches. They’m used to it, it’s a big club. And for us, it will be a great challenge. But we are safe. It will require a good game to hurt this team.

Benjamin Quarez, our special correspondent in Lisbon.