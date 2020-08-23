A struggle between the President of the Republic and the Assembly in Somalia? Propaganda!

On Saturday, August 15, a Togolese Internet user, Magloire Bolouvi, contacted the editorial staff of Observers de France 24 on WhatsApp to warn about this video.

Notice will be sent to the editors of Observers de France 24 on Saturday, August 15th. Screenshot.

He explains why posts that use it are fake:

I subscribe to many pages and accounts on WhatsApp and on social networks and I often get viral information, including a lot of “fake news”. So I’m very careful about what I see on the Internet. I saw this video last week and saw that it caused a lot of reaction: there were many comments, by “likes”. But it seemed a little unrealistic. I inspected the video and saw that phrase on the sign in front of the two men: “Golaha Wakiilada” and saw that it meant “House of Representatives”. Also my online search results for the words referred to Somaliland. The flag also seems to correspond to that in Somaliland. This Somali region declared independence from Somalia in 1991, although Somaliland is not recognized by the international community.

The sign and the flag, elements that we have observed to verify the video. Screenshot.

On YouTube I searched for the words “Golaha Wakiilada” and “fight”, which means “brawl” in English. I was able to discover a video that corresponded to the one I saw in the networks: it is in a long version and dated September 2015. The video that was published on social networks is therefore not new. I examined the members of the House of Representatives in Somaliland to find the people in the video. I could identify that the men in question are Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, President of the National Assembly at the time, and Bashe Mohamed Farah, Vice President, who will succeed him in 2017. I, in turn, divide this verification into groups. I think people published it to show that African politicians are “moral”. But I always tell my friends: when you see sensational information like this, try to verify before commenting and sharing. Search YouTube using keywords. Screenshot.

A struggle linked to the handling of fuel tanks

According to the AFP correspondent in Somalia, quoted by AFP Factuel The change took place following a dispute over a proposal for the handling of fuel tanks in the port of Berbera, Somaliland. The article explains: “The president of the separatist state initially hired a company to manage these reservoirs, but parliament subsequently revoked the head of state’s decision.”

If you as our Observer want to send one of your checks or ask us to check out a photo or video, you can contact us using your choice below: