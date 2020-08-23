Back in DR Congo, opponent Martin Fayulu demands reforms and early elections

Thousands of people welcomed opponent Martin Fayulu on Saturday in Kinshasa. During a rally, the successful presidential candidate in 2018 called for early elections and in-depth reforms in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reforms and early elections. This is what Martin Fayulu demanded on Saturday, August 22, when he returned to DR Congo, where tensions erupted a few months ago within the ruling coalition.

The failed presidential candidate in December 2018 was greeted by several thousand people at the airport. The audience was such that he had to walk for more than five hours the seven kilometers that separated him from the place where he chaired a public meeting.

“Our current agenda is to reform and go to early elections. The crisis is there, nothing is going on in their coalition where everyone wants their constitutional court, everyone wants their election commission to deceive,” Martin Fayulu explained in front of an audience won his case .

President Félix Tshisekedi leads the DRC in coalition with the political forces of his predecessor Joseph Kabila, united in the Common Front for Congo (FCC) platform.

Since March 2020, the ruling coalition has been confronted with persistent tensions linked in particular to judicial reform and the appointment of new leaders to the Electoral Commission.

In July, demonstrations were organized to condemn the National Assembly’s approval of a new president of the Electoral Commission, Ronsard Malonda, accused of being close to former President Kabila.

“The people must take responsibility”

“I do not accept what has just happened in Mali, but I say that at some point the people must take their responsibility. I, I took mine,” said Martin Fayulu, suggesting the neutralization of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita by the army.

“If nothing is done on the road to reform, we will all live in the People’s Palace in the coming weeks,” he continued, praising the Congolese Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Denis Mukwege, “who fights for the integrity of the territory.”

In the presidential election in December 2018, Martin Fayulu demanded victory with more than 60% of the vote. The Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni), then the Constitutional Court, had declared Felix Tshisekedi the winner of the vote with 38.5% of the vote and Martin Fayulu the other with 34%. The latter accused Cenien of “making” the results and condemned a “puppet show” orchestrated by former President Joseph Kabila.

With AFP