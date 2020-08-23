Champions League: follow the PSG final live

The Champions League ends on Sunday with a dream final of “Final 8” in Lisbon. The ambitious PSG, who are aiming for their first coronation in this competition in its history, face Bayern Munich, the five-time winner and the last representative of the continental football aristocracy.

Paris Saint-Germain is only 90 minutes from its dream. For the first time in its history and on the fiftieth anniversary, the capital club has the opportunity to win the Champions League if it wins in the final, Sunday 23 August in Lisbon, against Bayern Munich.

But the German side, with five trophies in their pockets and ten finals to their name, lack no experience: if they won their eleventh final against Paris, Bayern would come to Barcelona on the lists and join Liverpool with six titles.

