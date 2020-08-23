Champions League – Payet chambers PSG after defeat

OM is still the only French club on the Champions League list tonight. Dimitri Payet did not ask to remind PSG.

Olympique de Marseille is relieved: Olympian club is the only French club to have won the Champions League tonight. The Parisian nemesis fell in the final against Bayern Munich, the mistake for a goal from Kinglsey Coman on the hour mark.

After the meeting, Dimitri Payet did not miss the opportunity to chamber the Parisian club in a video posted on his Twitter account, accompanied by the comment: “A history, a club (OM), a city (Marseille). #AJamaisLesPremiers.”

“Ouaiiiiii they have not touchedww”, for his part, congratulated Brandao, referring to a sentence addressed to the referee in the final of the League Cup 2010, while wearing Olympic colors.

The two teams will soon have the opportunity to meet again, as Clasico is scheduled for the third day of Ligue 1, on September 13 at the Parc des Princes. It promises.