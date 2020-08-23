Europe Ecology-The Greens in search of a left-wing group

As the next election approaches, Europa Écologie-Les Verts will gradually develop its political project. During the ecologists’ summer days, the party reaffirmed its willingness to join other political formations, including La France insoumise by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. A strategy whose ambition is to bring the left together as broadly as possible with a view to the 2022 presidential election.

During the ecologists’ summer days, the Europe Ecology-Les Verts (EELV) party agreed to unite it with other political parties, such as La France insoumise (LFI) by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Génération.s, a party created by the former Socialist presidential candidate in 2017. Benoît Hamon.

Galvanized by the “green wave” of the municipal election, environmental activists are planning on the next election deadlines, including the presidential election 2022. Gradually, they are developing their strategy, with the ambition of taking the lead of a left-wing group“Avoid a Second Round Marine Le Pen / Emmanuel Macron”, according to Julien Bayou, National Secretary for the EELV.

To expand its electorate after the victories in several major French metropolises, the EELV is developing a “benevolent unifying project,” he said on Friday in the fertile city of Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), where the summer school was held.

“Working together with the other forces”

For this project to see the light of day, stressed Julien Bayou, we must “transcend ourselves” and learn to “work with the other forces, as we do” in Pantin, where the 36e The return of environmental activists was organized together with six parties from the environmental left. “We must patiently build this unifying and collective project to convince and win,” he said again.

For three days, ecology was the central theme of the debates, but other more societal topics were discussed, such as police violence, the relocation of French production or even feminism. For EELV, it is about building a “clear, coherent, courageous project” rather than focusing on “labels” and “party alliances”, according toJulien Bayou, interviewed on Thursday on RTL.

It is in this context that Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, who was invited on Saturday, returned to his statements qualifying ecologists as “green ayatollahs” and to the accusations of sexist remarks he has faced since his appointment.

“I said that the #MeToo movement would let women speak out and that it was positive. I asked that women be better received by the police when they will lodge a complaint of domestic violence, I even said that the bastards should condemned, “defended Sälarnas Hållare. “On the other hand, I said that the web could not be the container for these complaints,” he added.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon reaches the greens

From Thursday to Sunday, the members of La France insoumise (LFI) also met at their summer university in Châteauneuf-sur-Isère, in the Drôme. The EELV Mayor of Grenoble, Éric Piolle, went there on Friday and met LFI’s leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. This exchange confirms the existence of close ties between the party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the City Council, which was re-elected in 2020 at the head of the City Hall in Grenoble with the support of Insoumis.

“His presence here means that it is not a question of reducing,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon explained of Eric Piolle. “We are not negotiating, I do not know what plot,” Insoumi’s deputy assured. “But the moment we are, we have to get to the point, certainly discuss the differences but also enjoy what we like,” he added.

Thanks @JLMelenchon for the reception. Our country is facing enormous challenges. Let us identify our convergences, let’s work. Our goal is common: to win and change lives, for social and climate justice. Our opponent is common: Macron and right. pic.twitter.com/towAsu0rCz – Éric Piolle (@EricPiolle) 21 August 2020

When Éric Piolle recalled that a dialogue with the Socialist Party was planned for Blois’ subsequent weekend, these comments provoked a certain hollow laughter from the rebels, proof that the road to a complete left-wing group remains complicated.

If Jean-Luc Mélenchon says he wants joint lists for the 2021 local and regional elections, he suggested that the Union should be more complicated in 2022, given “significant differences between the state and Europe”, in particular.

For several weeks, rebel leaders have also raised doubts about a possible presidential candidacy. On Sunday, Jean-Luc Mélenchon said he would make his decision “in October” whether to run for president or not. Despite the benefits, there is no doubt that EELV and LFI are both striving to take the lead for the left in 2022.

Internal deviations

To unite the left, the EELV must also be less divided. Éric Piolle and environmentalist Yannick Jadot, who is considered too liberal by the rebels, do not hide their ambitions for an environmental candidacy for the presidential election. Yannick Jadot asked that the candidate be elected “before the month of January” in order to “take the time to gather very widely”.

But this vision is not unanimous within the EELV, and especially not on the side of Julien Bayou, who first wants to focus on the senatorial election in September, and on the regional and branch events scheduled for March 2021. In Pantin Julien Bayou assured that these last two votes represents “a decisive step to offer a happy alternative to the country the day after tomorrow” 2022.

“To be sustainable, political construction takes place in the long term” and “that is why every election step is important and will enable us to anchor the ecology a little more in the territories and the political landscape”, appealed number one of the EELV. On RTL, Julien Bayou had also explained the playful time of the term [du candidat à la présidentielle] Do not come”.

Among the members of the EELV who agree with this strategy, Julien Bayou can count on Member of Parliament Karima Delli or on Éric Piolle. “Arrange the nomination of our candidate [à la présidentielle] during the regional and branch campaign, it’s a bad thing. It’s almost suicide for our candidates “, considers Grenoble mayor.

On Saturday, the ecological parties during the summer university demanded to create “common lists” and “common programs” for regional and departmental. According to Julien Bayou, the list leaders should be revealed in September and validated the following month. Decisive step for a party in full progress since the Europeans 2019.