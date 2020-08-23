In Ivory Coast, two killed in violence between ethnic groups

The inter-ethnic violence that took place on Saturday in Divo, 200 km northwest of Abidjan, left at least two dead, according to testimonies from sources confirming AFP. Alassane Ouattara of his party as a candidate for a third term.

“A person who was evacuated to the CHR (regional hospital) succumbed to his wounds (…) this (Sunday) morning”, AFP told a hospital source and reported “several serious injuries with machetes”. This death was confirmed by a local administrative source.

A teenager died on Saturday in the fire at the Péage maquis bar in the Konankro district, according to several residents who assured AFP that they had seen the body.

The announcement, on August 6, of Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy had degenerated into three days of violence for a fee of at least six dead, one hundred injured and 1,500 displaced.

On Friday and Saturday, new violence broke out in several cities in the country, the day before and the day before the inauguration of President Ouattara as his party’s presidential candidate, during a large rally where tens of thousands of activists gathered at Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Young people armed with machetes

In Divo, collisions occurred on Saturday between young Dida (local ethnic group) and young Dioula (ethnic group from the north of the country that is favorable to Alassane Ouattara), according to many residents.

“It was very violent. The youths were armed with machetes and clubs. There was a lot of injuries. I saw a young man beaten. He lost consciousness and was evacuated,” a witness said. on condition of anonymity.

An assignment including deputy Famoussa Coulibaly, the mayor and equipment minister Amédé Koffi Kouakou, the prefect as well as elected officials and local officials were in place on Sunday, the deputy told AFP.

“We are touring the communities. It has calmed down again. There are many police forces. At the moment, the preliminary toll is 21 injured, eight of whom are serious,” he said.

A curfew has been imposed from 7 to 18

