In Mali, the junta proposes a three-year military transition and the liberation of IBK

The ruling Mali junta wants a military-led transitional body set up for a period of three years and accepts the return of incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to his home.

“The junta has confirmed that it wants to make a three-year transition to review the foundations of the Malian state. This transition will be led by a body headed by a soldier, who will also be head of state,” on the evening of Sunday, August 23. , a source within the Delegation of the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the second day of negotiations with the new team in power in Bamako. “The government will also consist mainly of soldiers,” according to the junta’s proposal, this source explained.

A member of the junta confirmed to AFP “the three transition years with a military president and a government made up mainly of soldiers”, as well as the decisions on President Keita and his prime minister.

IBK will be able to travel

According to the same ECOWAS source, the junta has given its consent to “release President Keïta”, who it has had since the coup on Tuesday, “who will be able to return to his home” in Bamako. “And if he wants to travel for care, there are no problems,” the source told ECOWAS.

As for Prime Minister Boubou Cissé, who was arrested at the same time as President Keita and arrested in Kati’s military camp, in the capital’s suburbs, “we have received from the junta that it accepts that he is in a safe residence in Bamako,” this West African official added.

The second day of negotiations resulted in progress without full agreement and they will resume on Monday. “We could agree on some points but not on all points of discussion,” said the head of the West African delegation, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who was appointed after several hours of meeting. by ECOWAS to try to restore “constitutional order” in Mali.

The president of the ECOWAS commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, who hopes “to be able to complete everything on Monday”, emphasized the military’s “willingness to really move on”. “We need results because on 26 August the Heads of State of ECOWAS will meet to say whether they will strengthen the sanctions against the junta or whether we will loosen our grip,” said a member of the delegation.

