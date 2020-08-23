Jean-Michel Aulas wants PSG to avenge Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas is behind PSG ahead of their final against Bayern.

By meeting Bayern Munich this Sunday night, Thomas Tuchel’s men will be able to offer Paris Saint-Germain their first European star.

PSG, Mbappé: “The pressure can be handled”

A scenario that would please Lyon President. The latter wants PSG to avenge Lyon, eliminated by Bayern in the semi-finals of the Champions League a few days ago.

“On behalf of all French football fans, I sincerely wish a great victory for PSG tonight in the Champions League: French football will avenge Bayern’s victory over the Olympics in the semi-finals and Nasser deserves it so much,” Jean-Michel Aulas added in a statement. which was published on Twitter.