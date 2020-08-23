Monaco-Reims 2-2, ASM and Reims back to back

Monaco challenged Reims for the first lift in Ligue 1 and we finally saw goals.
From the 5th minute, the tone was set with the opening result by Boulaye Dia. The striker coveted by OM tricked Benjamin Lecomte with a low cross shot to open the scoring.
Lecompte was still beaten a quarter of an hour later (21), when El Bilal Touré struck from the left after a recovery in the foot of Ballo-Touré.
Transferred from Reims to Monaco during the off-season, Axel Disasi reduced the lead just before the break on a Golovin corner. And Monaco returned with better intentions in the second act.
On a free kick from Golovine, Badiashile struggled to regain leather and fool Rajkovic despite a difficult angle. 2-2, everything has to be done again for Rémois, while Monaco took advantage of a wide range of possession.
After a block from the end, it was Dia who completely missed her flat recovery with her right foot after a service from Konan. But nothing would be marked until the end. New draw for the first day of Ligue 1. This one at least saw goals.