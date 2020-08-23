Monaco-Reims 2-2, ASM and Reims back to back

Monaco challenged Reims for the first lift in Ligue 1 and we finally saw goals.

Ligue 1’s long-awaited return had so far proved disappointing in terms of goals. But this Monaco-Reims has restored the balance of power.

From the 5th minute, the tone was set with the opening result by Boulaye Dia. The striker coveted by OM tricked Benjamin Lecomte with a low cross shot to open the scoring.

Lecompte was still beaten a quarter of an hour later (21), when El Bilal Touré struck from the left after a recovery in the foot of Ballo-Touré.

Transferred from Reims to Monaco during the off-season, Axel Disasi reduced the lead just before the break on a Golovin corner. And Monaco returned with better intentions in the second act.

On a free kick from Golovine, Badiashile struggled to regain leather and fool Rajkovic despite a difficult angle. 2-2, everything has to be done again for Rémois, while Monaco took advantage of a wide range of possession.

After a block from the end, it was Dia who completely missed her flat recovery with her right foot after a service from Konan. But nothing would be marked until the end. New draw for the first day of Ligue 1. This one at least saw goals.