Olivier Véran warns of “a risky situation”

“We are in a risky situation” before Covid-19, Olivier Véran warned in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche. The Minister of Health fears pollution from the youngest to the older and therefore more fragile people.

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran warns on Sunday 23 August in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, against “a risky situation” before Covid-19 in France. On Saturday, 3,602 new positive diagnoses were registered, according to the health authorities. On Thursday and Friday, 4,771 and 4,586 new cases had been registered.

The epidemic “has never stopped”, Olivier Véran recalled. “It was checked first during the containment and then the progressive termination”. “The risk, he insisted, is that the water boils again after carefully removing the lid on the boiler.”

“The virus circulates four times more among those under 40 than among those over 65,” the minister said. But he added, “if the circulation of the virus accelerates further among the youngest, they can infect the elderly, who more often get more severe forms of the disease.”

“We must avoid at all costs this situation which would put our health system under strain and would be extremely problematic,” he insisted.

Because, the minister suggested, “no scientific argument will support” the theory of a virus “less dangerous”. “Covid that spreads is the same as the one that claimed the lives of 30,000 French people. Only the patient’s profile has changed, younger and therefore less symptomatic.”

>> To read: Covid-19: has the virus circulating in France mutated?

France accommodates “up to 29,000 patients in intensive care”

Regarding the spread of the virus, the minister indicated that “the majority of transmissions take place in festive situations for the youngest, where barrier gestures are not respected”.

In Bouches-du-Rhône, one of the eight departments where the level of vulnerability is high, “where there are 188 new cases per 100,000 people aged 20 to 40, we have seen for three weeks that positive tests have increased among the elderly”, he commented. “The passage between the public is already complete. And we are again seeing an increase in posts on hospital stays and intensive care.”

“New measures will be taken quickly” in this section, he announced, specifying that the Prime Minister had met with the relevant ministers on this subject.

Olivier Véran wanted to reassure the hospital’s reception capacity by confirming that “we can accommodate up to 29,000 patients in intensive care”. “We had a total of 17,000 times in intensive care during the spring epidemic wave,” he recalled.

General reconstitution, “not a working hypothesis”

A general reconstruction “is not on the agenda and does not constitute a working hypothesis” because “we can put in place specific, territorial measures, as we did successfully in the Mayenne”. “And then there will be even more controls and sanctions,” he warned.

Regarding the beginning of the school year, Olivier Véran said that it is necessary to ensure “to define and implement all the necessary rules and protocols so that the beginning of the school year can take place under the best conditions”.

“With (Minister for National Education) Jean-Michel Blanquer, we worked with the High Council of Public Health to define the rules that make it possible to limit the risks in schools to a minimum. In any case, these risks are much lower than they would be. made to run to children by depriving them of school for weeks, he said.

Asked about the masks, he said that “by the end of September we will have reconstituted the famous national mass that we have missed so much”.

With AFP