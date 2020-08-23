PSG-Bayern (0-0 at half time): chances but no goals, Boateng injured

No goal was scored during the first period between PSG and Bayern. Boateng came out with an injury.

The Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich remains undecided. At half time, the score is still a goalless draw.

Neymar loses his face to face with Neuer

But both teams have created great opportunities. For PSG, Neymar offered a face-to-face with Neuer but the German goalkeeper caught brilliantly (18). It was then Di Maria, ideally served by Herrera, who shot just over the crossbar at Neuer (23rd). Herrera also came forward with a big long shot deflected by Goretzka (29th).

Lewandowski on the post, Boateng injured

On the Bavarian side, Robert Lewandowski has been a permanent fixture. In the 22nd minute, Poland made a pivot shot that hit Nava’s right post which was hit. And in the 31st minute he took over the hand of the Paris defense for a place that a head was rejected by Navas.

In this first act, Bayern also lost Jerome Boateng to injury, probably the victim of a muscle injury. He was replaced by Süle (25th).

A completely crazy end to the first period

Just before the break, the debates were lively. Mbappé, alone in the area, smashed his shot too much. During the process, Bayern went into a counterattack and Gnabry saw his attempt rejected by Navas.

In continuity, the last opportunity arrived, the hottest! Coman fought with Kehrer, sipping and wrinkling into the box. No penalty according to Daniele Orsato.