PSG-Bayern: Kingsley Coman, ninth French goal scorer in the Champions League final

Single point in the final, Kingsley Coman went down in the history of French football.

It is an incredible fate of fate: educated at PSG, Kingsley Coman scored the only goal in the Champions League final.

With this achievement, Kingsley Coman scored Bayern Munich’s 500th Champions League goal! Only Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567) have more.

But especially, the former Parisian became the ninth French painter in the C1 final, after Michel Hidalgo, Michel Leblond and Jean Templin 1956 (with Reims), Michel Platini 1985 (with Juventus), Basile Boli 1993 (with OM), Marcel Desailly 1994 (with AC Milan), Zinédine Zidane and his unforgettable volley in 2002 (with Real Madrid) and Karim Benzema 2018 (also with Real Madrid).