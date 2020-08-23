PSG supporters disappointed, some conflicts in Paris

Parisian fans gathered at the Parc des Princes were disappointed with their team’s defeat in the Champions League final. Police reported 43 arrests following tensions around the stadium and the Champs-Élysées on Sunday night.

The Champions League final, won 1-0 by Bayern Munich against PSG, gave rise to some tension on Sunday 23 August in Paris near the Parc des Princes where the match was broadcast as well as to slander in bars for not wearing a mask.

“Too disappointing! They wasted too many chances and unfortunately in the final who do not forgive. The opportunities were there but not the realism. (…) Until the end there were opportunities that could have led to an equalizer but luck was not on our side … “regrets Nicolas Mounier who left the stadium.

The 5,000 supporters who followed in a boiling atmosphere the Champions League final from the Parc des Princes had not yet given a vote. Only a small part of the grandstand was occupied by masked supporters, but equipped with flags and smoke.

Burned vehicles

But around the stadium, throughout the match, there were conflicts between the police who used tear gas in front of supporters armed with firecrackers and fireworks. And after the match, tensions rose again and collisions also took place in the Champs-Élysées area where vehicles were set on fire, shop windows and shops vandalized.

Just before one in the morning, groups of young people continued to confront the police by throwing glass bottles and fireworks. Police used tear gas and defense ball shuttles (LBD).

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin considered from the first clashes that they were “impermissible abundance”. According to the police prefecture, at 02:00, 43 people had been arrested for “violence and aggravation”.

The police also intervened to verbalize people who do not wear the mask. By 10:30, 274 formulations had been prepared, especially in a bar that was evacuated near the Champs-Élysées.

Joy in Marseille

In Marseille, a different atmosphere: OM supporters exploded with joy after the defeat of PSG, their historic rival. “It’s a feast day, the lost,” exclaimed Samir M’Kirech sitting on the terrace of a pub in the Old Port of Marseille.

President Emmanuel Macron shared on Twitter his “Congratulations to @FCBayern for his sixth Champions League and to @PSG_inside for his exceptional run”.

