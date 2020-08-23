PSG – Thiago Silva: “It was my last match in Paris”

The Parisian captain leaves PSG. This Champions League final against Bayern ends an eight-season adventure in the capital.

PSG-Bayern (0-1) – Coman breaks PSG’s dreams

Thiago Silva did not hide it after the PSG defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern: it was his last match with the main club. By the end of the contract, the Brazilian defender had been extended by two months in order to go to the end of the adventure. He will now join a new team.

“It was my last match in Paris. I’m sorry. I apologize to the fans. I thank all the fans for their love”, he said at the microphone at RMC Sport, before promising.

“I will return with another role to this club that I loved. I want to play 3-4 years and compete in the World Cup in Qatar.”