PSG – Thomas Tuchel: “Thiago Silva is in my heart, it was incredible this trip with him”

After PSG-Bayern (0-1) this Sunday, Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to his captain Thiago Silva, without confirming that he left PSG.

By scoring the only goal in the final on Sunday, the former Paris Kingsley Coman ruined PSG’s European dream at the Estàdio da Luz. A cruel defeat (1-0) commented by coach Thomas Tuchel at a press conference. The latter appears “proud” of this formidable journey that began last year and ends here in Lisbon. He pays tribute to a lively tribute to his captain Thiago Silva, who probably played his last match with Paris Saint-Germain.

What made the difference today? Efficiency?

Thomas Tuchel: Yes, it is the efficiency that made the difference today. We had a good fight against a fantastic team, a fantastic club. We lacked success but still we created problems for Bayern … We defended in an extraordinary way, but I had a feeling before this match that the team that scored the first goal would make the difference. Without luck, it is difficult to win a match like this and we did not manage to score the first goal.

Are you still coming out of this final with a sense of pride?

I’m very proud. I told the team. Losing is always the worst feeling, but I saw a course with a lot of quality, a lot of emotion. The team had an incredible mentality, it was always a great atmosphere. He missed small details, maybe even luck. Manuel Neuer was incredible again. He prevented us from scoring the first goal, but we can be proud of our course.

Did anything happen during this Final 8 for PSG?

Of course. It has been two years now that we have created a special atmosphere and atmosphere. Without this atmosphere between the staff and the players, between themselves and between the players and the staff, it would not have been possible to go to the final. We must keep a strong group. We will lose a lot of personalities, good players, we have to create a new strong team, a fantastic team, which will be able to continue what has been done. This will be the challenge for us.

“If we lose Thiago and Choupo …”

What did you say to Thiago Silva during your hug after the medal ceremony? And what about his future?

I will talk about this with the club, Leonardo, and all those who can create the team. Thiago was my captain and it was a pleasure to have a player with quality and personality like him. He extended his contract by two months. He gave his heart and his energy on the pitch, he gave everything to win the Champions League. He deserved to win it. We had difficult phases, it was a big disappointment. I’m absolutely proud he was my captain. We will now talk to the club, with him, to clarify the situation. No matter what decision he will remain my player. He is in my heart and it was amazing this trip with him.

Do you want Thiago Silva and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to stay at PSG?

It is difficult to answer that. We need to talk to the club. I was very happy that Choupo was there, it was necessary. We lost Edi (Cavani), Thomas Meunier and Tanguy Kouassi. It was difficult for us. If we lose Thiago and Choupo, we would lose five players who played a big role last season and who were important players. We have to make a decision and we will do so in the coming weeks.

How about your extension at PSG when your contract expires in 2021?

We will discuss all this. Not only about my extra time but also about how we will build the team again. We need quality to show everyone that we do not let go of the pressure and that we want to stay on top. The issue at the moment is not my contract.

