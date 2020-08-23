The evacuation continues in California, plagued by major fires

Twenty burners were still active on Sunday in Northern California, where nearly 240,000 people were forced to evacuate. At least five deaths have been reported and more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed by the flames.

Nearly 240,000 people were evacuated to escape the burning fires in California, whose authorities received reinforcements of men and equipment on Sunday, August 23, before a possible new series of thunderstorms.

About 20 major homes were still in operation on Sunday, including the LNU Lightning Complex and SCU Lightning Complex, north and southeast of San Francisco, respectively.

LNU has already surpassed 138,000 acres, making it the second largest perimeter fire in California history, behind the Mendocino Complex, and its 185,000 acres that went up in smoke in July 2018. The SCU Complex is already the third most devastating fire, with more than 137,000 hectares destroyed, while it was only 10% containing on Sunday morning.

In total, of all the major fires reported in California, which killed at least five people, more than 1,000 buildings were destroyed, including 845 for the LNU complex, which was 17% containing on Sunday.

reinforcements

California authorities realized that the workforce was initially insufficient to effectively fight so many large-scale fires. But in recent hours, California firefighters have received reinforcements from men and equipment from several U.S. states, including Oregon, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.

About 200 men from the National Guard were also guarded, and about 14,000 firefighters were at work on Sunday. On Sunday, firefighters were able to count on more than 200 aircraft, aircraft and helicopters, including modified military aircraft to fight the fires. Governor Gavin Newsom has asked for help from Canada and Australia.

Already under tension, California was preparing to experience a new weather sequence characterized by possible thunderstorms until Tuesday, which could lead to fires starting. It is already a series of thunderstorms and a wave with more than 12,000 lightning, last weekend and at the beginning of the week, that started the current fires.

With AFP