The French from Bayern Hernandez, Pavard, Tolisso in the closed circle of the winners of the World Cup and Champions League

Two after the World Cup, French Hernandez, Pavard and Tolisso win the Champions League!

Three French players have gone down in history by winning the Champions League against PSG: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso.

In fact, the French won the World Cup two years ago in Russia with the French team and now have the two most prestigious football trophies on their list.

Note that Kingsley Coman, goal scorer in the final against PSG, had not been part of the Blues epic in Russia. He had really withdrawn from injury.

Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso join six world champions in 1998: Fabien Barthez (OM 1993), Marcel Desailly (OM 1993, AC Milan 1994), Didier Deschamps (OM 1993, Juventus 1996), Thierry Henry (Barcelona 2006), Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid 1998 and 2000) and Bixente Lizarazu (Bayern Munich 2001) and a member of the 2018 campaign: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

And if PSG had won, it is Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembé who would have integrated this very closed kid. Last year, it was Hugo Lloris, beaten in the final by Tottenham, who missed this prestigious “double”.