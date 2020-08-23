The House is voting for a massive support plan for the US Post Office

The House of Representatives voted on Saturday for a $ 25 billion text in support of the U.S. Post Office and an end to controversial operational reforms that Democrats say threaten the postal vote in the November presidential election.

The text, validated by 257 votes in favor (mainly Democrats) and 150 against, has little chance of being adopted in the Senate, controlled by the Republicans. It is, according to their leader, Mitch McConnell, a “party coup.”

President Donald Trump has been proclaiming widespread use of postal voting for several weeks, calling for the risk of fraud during the November 3 vote. But his opponent accuses him of actually wanting to prevent a voting method that could be favorable to his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

Postman Louis DeJoy, a close friend of Donald Trump and a major donor to his presidential campaign, refuted allegations of sabotage on Friday. Such accusations are “scandalous”, he told the Senate Internal Security Committee.

A “Bill for American Democracy”

Louis DeJoy has been a leader since his arrival in the spring reforms to clear the economic trajectory of the sharply deficient public service, which had the effect of slowing down the post, according to the testimony of a union official at AFP.

However, postal voting must be used extensively in the presidential election to reduce the risks of the Covid-19 epidemic, which is affecting the United States very severely.

Louis DeJoy on Friday announced the suspension of reforms accused by Democrats of deliberately slowing mail delivery and collection, but that did not deter Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from urging elected officials to cancel their August break to return. to vote for emergency assistance to the USPS.

“Congress must act to ensure that our postal service can continue to do its job for America throughout the pandemic,” said House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer. “This is not a party proposal,” he said. “This is a bill for American democracy.”

