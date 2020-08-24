Algeria announces constitutional referendum on 1 November

A referendum on a revision of the Algerian constitution will be held on November 1, the presidency announced on Monday evening in a statement. A vote that is intended as a response to Hirak, the protest movement that has shaken the country since February 2019.

The Algerian authorities have chosen the symbolic date of 1 November 2020, which marks the beginning of the war of independence against France, to organize a referendum on a revision of the Algerian constitution, a press release from the presidency announced on Monday 24 August.

“The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, today received Mr. Mohamed Chorfi, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, who briefed him on the preparations for organizing the planned elections, beginning with the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution,” the statement said.

“In the light of consultations between the President of the Republic and the parties concerned, it was decided to set a date of 1 November 2020 for the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution,” the text specifies.

Demands for political reform

During his inauguration in December, President Tebboune promised to revise Algeria’s constitution, changed several times since independence and tailor-made for his deposed predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The new constitution would give the prime minister and parliament more power to govern this country with about 45 million inhabitants.

This initiative is intended to respond within the framework of the “new republic” that Abdelmadjid Tebboune has promoted to Hirak, the unique popular protest movement that demands a change in the political “system” that has existed since 1962. Hirak militants regularly accuse the Algerian army of continuing to pull the strings behind front institutions.

With AFP and Reuters