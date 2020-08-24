Anger grows after another police riot in Wisconsin

The US state of Wisconsin on Monday launched a criminal investigation after Kenosha city police repeatedly shot the black man Jacob Blake in the back on Sunday, now in serious condition, due to protests.

The victim, an African-American father named Jacob Blake, was evacuated by helicopter to a Milwaukee hospital, Kenosha police said, adding that the facts occurred while answering a call about a domestic incident.

[#BAVUREPOLICIERE🇺🇲] This Sunday, a Wisconsin police officer shoots Jacob Blake seven times in the back and separates an argument between two women. Three of his sons were in the car. According to the latest news, the man was helicoptered to hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/trhrNGqBMd – Bblack Africa (@bblack_africa) August 24, 2020

Videos taken by a mobile phone show a black man, followed by two policemen with their weapons drawn, as he walks around an off-road car. A policeman grabs his shirt as he opens the door and tries to get into the driver’s seat before being shot several times in the back.

Ben Crump, a civil defense lawyer, claimed that Jacob Blake’s three sons were in the car and the victim tried to meddle in an argument between two women. “They saw a policeman shoot his father. They will be traumatized for life,” he said on Twitter. Ben Crump represents the George Floyd family, a black forty-something who was strangled in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer, and whose death provoked anti-racist protests across the United States and the world.

Jacob Blake underwent emergency surgery in an intensive care unit in Milwaukee, where his condition remained critical but improved, relatives testified to local media.

Calls to demonstrate

“No justice, no peace!” Chanting the thousands of protesters who marched around a courthouse in Kenosha, a town of 170,000 people on the shores of Lake Michigan. A curfew was imposed for the night from Monday to Tuesday, from 8 pm, after exaggerating the day before. One hour after it came into force, protesters were targeted by tear gas from police, to whom bottles were thrown.

After calling for peaceful demonstrations, Governor Tony Evers announced that 125 national guardsmen would be deployed in the city to enforce order.

“Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back tonight in daylight in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Tony Evers said on Twitter. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture. in our state or country. “

“US Police Department is Rotten to the Core”

“We stand with all those who have called for and continue to demand justice, fairness and responsibility for the lives of black people in our country,” continued the governor, who announced the convening of an extraordinary local parliament session next week to adopt a series of measures for ” accountability and transparency “in the police force.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden demanded “an immediate, thorough and open investigation and that the police be held accountable for their actions.”

“The fact that acts of police violence like this (…) and countless others have become commonplace shows that the American police institution is rotten to the core,” commented the powerful civil rights organization ACLU.

Kenoshaa police, for their part, urged not to jump to conclusions “until all the facts are known”.

Anger has also spread to other American cities. In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, protesters burned an American flag. About 200 people, some with raised fists, went to New York City and shouted Jacob Blake’s name.

