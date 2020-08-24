Coutinho ready to fight for a place in Barcelona?

Winners of the Champions League with Bayern, the Brazilian will return to Barça with whom he has a contract. But will he stay there?

The passage of Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich will not have been a clear success, the Brazilian is far removed in the rotation of Hansi Flick, but he will at least have had the merit of filling the trophy room for the former of Liverpool.

In addition to the Champions League, Coutinho won the Bundesliga and the German Cup, but his lease expires after one season. Bayern Munich have been announcing this for months and it is therefore in style that the Brazilian leaves Bayern.

Relaunched by Koeman?

Now it’s time to return to FC Barcelona where he still has a three-year contract. Is he still welcome in Catalonia after playing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League? The arrival of Ronald Koeman may have redistributed the cards in Catalonia and Coutinho can still prove that he deserves to play for this club. But the principal does not know himself …

“I have not given much thought to next season, he admits in comments from Sport. Now I have to go back to Barcelona and I really want to work hard to have a good year next season. I do not know if it will be in Barcelona, ​​but I have to go back. “