Five months later, Ronaldinho was released from prison

Ronaldinho was released for more than five months in Paraguay for using fake passports.

Finally freedom for Ronaldinho! After months spent in prison in Paraguay, the former Brazilian star was released on Monday by the judge in charge of the case. As a reminder, Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in early March for using false official documents in Paraguay.

They had gone there for a social program but were arrested at Asuncion Airport where they had “showed authentic Paraguayan passports, but with false content.”

Since then, they have both been detained and will have to pay a $ 90,000 fine that will be used in the fight against Covid-19. If Ronaldinho and his brother are allowed to return to Brazil, they must prove an address in order to remain under surveillance and must appear in Brazilian courts every four months.