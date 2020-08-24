Former Congolese-Brazzaville President Pascal Lissouba has died in France

Former President Pascal Lissouba, who ruled Congo from 1992 to 1997, died Monday in Perpignan, France, aged 88, we learned from his party, the Pan African Union for Social Democracy.

“President Lissouba died today of an illness,” said Honoré Sayi, spokesman for the Pan African Union for Social Democracy (UPADS), on Monday, August 24. He died in Perpignan in the south of France.

“With a heavy and battered heart, I announce the death on Monday 24 August 2020 of my father, Professor Pascal Lissouba, former President of the Republic of the Congo, at his home in France”, wrote on Facebook Jérémie Lissouba, son of the former head of state and Congolese deputy.

Born on November 15, 1931 in Tsinguidi in the district of Mayoko (southwestern Congo), Pascal Lissouba was an agricultural engineer, holding a doctorate in science obtained in France in 1958.

He served as Minister of Agriculture under the first President of the independent Congo, Fulbert Youlou (1963-1965), before becoming Prime Minister of Alphonse Massamba Debate 1965-1966.

Convicted of “high treason”

Founder of UPADS 1991, Pascal Lisouba was elected President of the Republic in 1992 during the first pluralist vote in this small country in Central Africa.

During his tenure, between 1993 and 1994, the opposition’s challenge to the results of the legislative election provoked clashes between opposition militia militias and those whose presidential majority killed and killed 2,000 people.

From June to October 1997, the fighting in the capital, Brazzaville, the military by Pascal Lissouba and his last prime minister, Bernard Kolélas, clashed with those of General Sassou-Nguesso, the current president of the republic, with the support of Angolan troops. .

Denis Sassou-Nguesso won the victory in this duel and regained the power he had lost on August 20, 1992 after the elections organized after the National Conference. Between 4,000 and 10,000 people have been killed in five months of violence.

President Lissouba was then forced into exile in France. He was convicted of “high treason” and “conspiracy” against Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

With AFP