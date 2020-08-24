Gabriel had his medical visit to Arsenal

The little defender joined London on Monday and spent his medical examination with the Gunners. The formalization of his arrival is coming soon.

Arsenal have come close to signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, the 22-year-old who has undergone a medical in London today.

Gunnersen has completed a five-year contract with the Brazilian defender at their London training center Colney after arriving in the English capital on Monday morning.

Arsenal struck a deal, valued at around £ 25m (€ 30m) with Lille last week, and Gabriel will now be Gunners’ second signing this summer following Willian’s arrival at Chelsea.

Manchester United contacted the player’s representatives late last week in hopes of tracking the deal, while Napoli and Everton had also received offers accepted by the Ligue 1 side.

But Arsenal had always been sure to come up with a signing from Gabriel after making him their main defensive goal for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta had made the addition of a left-back central a priority this summer, and he now hopes that Gabriel will find a bond with William Saliba, who has already started the training season after returning from his loan spell at Saint Etienne.

With this deal, which has been complicated by government action taken by Britain over Covid-19, Arsenal and Arteta hope to get their hands on a pair of defenders who can get stability behind. London guard.

With David Luiz, Rob Holding, Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari also at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will now have eight midfielders in their squad. This therefore means that departures are expected. Mustafi, Sokratis and Chambers are the favorites to sail.