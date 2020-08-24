Germany recommends not traveling to Île-de-France and the Côte d’Azur

Berlin on Monday night placed the Île-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region and French Guiana on its list of risk areas and therefore recommends “unnecessary tourist trips” to these destinations. areas where cases of coronavirus infection are high.

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns on its website against “tourist travel, not necessary” for these regions, which means that travelers returning to Germany must undergo a drug test and observe a quarantine in waiting for the result.

The number of new Covid-19 infections in these regions exceeds the ceiling for 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, he explains.

In addition, the ministry also placed French Guiana in the category of regions at risk and “quickly recommends” all travel to other overseas territories.

Return of holidaymakers

The ministry has recently increased the number of travel warnings, especially to Brussels, which is part of the tourist coast of Croatia or Spain, the Germans’ favorite destination every year millions.

Germany is on guard for a growing second threat and Chancellor Angela Merkel last week ruled out any measures to relax current health regulations, such as wearing masks on public transport, shops and restaurants.

As a model in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, the country is also experiencing a resurgence of new infections, which are partly linked to the return of holidaymakers.

With AFP