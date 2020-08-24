“Impossible for Messi to join Real Madrid” – Figo sees no pay Barca release clause

The man who switched from Barca to Real in 2000 believes that the modern Camp Nou superstar will not get anywhere this summer.

“If Messi was free this summer, he would have left Barcelona,” said presidential candidate Benedito

Luis Figo left Barcelona for Real Madrid in 2000, but the Portuguese says he would be “impossible” for Lionel Messi to make a similar change 20 years later. Speculation is rife about evoking a possible departure from one of the big stars of modern times to leave the inhabitants of the Camp Nou. Barca’s match in 2019-20, which saw them relinquish the La Liga title to Real Madrid and humiliated in the Champions League quarter-finals with a heavy 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich, see serious questions over them. posing in Catalonia.

Many of them focus on Lionel Messi and the future of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in his current environment. The Argentine has not yet promised to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2020, with talks on new terms that have reportedly been suspended. In the midst of uncertainty, it has been suggested that clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Manchester City could launch bold offers to catch Messi from Barca’s connections.

Luis Figo does not see anyone raising money to secure a deal with Barca, with the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic hitting even the richest clubs hard – and he really can not see Lionel Messi following his lead by joining sworn enemy and take on a new challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It will be impossible for any club to pay Messi’s release clause this year”, Figo said at a Banco Santander event in Lisbon. “There is not much movement in the transfer market at the moment. I think it is very difficult if not impossible for a club to pay Messi’s contract. For me, I think it’s impossible to see something like what happened to me 20 years ago. ”

Lionel Messi has not yet discussed his future in public but has reportedly had talks with the new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. The South American superstar has previously expressed his frustration over issues on and off the pitch at the Camp Nou, with concerns about which direction the club is heading. He must be convinced that Barcelona will remain the right club for him, according to ex-teammate Deco.

Deco told Mundo Deportivo: “We’re talking about the best player in club history and his family is connected to the city. It is not easy, but it is also clear that he wants to continue winning. We can not imagine a Barca without Leo, but it can happen. ” 33-year-old Lionel Messi does not want to go back to a reconstruction process. Time is running out for the Argentine and a new Champions League coronation is really his main goal.