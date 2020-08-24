LFP will meet on Tuesday to launch Lens – PSG

Following PSG’s request to postpone their match against Lens, LFP decided to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the issue.

Champions League finalist, PSG returned to France on Monday. But no time to rest as it is now necessary to prepare for the resumption of the championship with a meeting against Lens, scheduled for Saturday.

Only the Parisians have sent a request to the LFP to move this meeting to the second day of L1 to be able to rest after the accumulation of matches during the Final 8 in Lisbon which has been confirmed. Goal.

Against this request, the Professional Football League decided to meet on Tuesday morning at a meeting. The request will be reviewed by LFP’s offices, after talking to the broadcasters since Canal + spent this match in prime time. The date on 10 September would be brought forward with the knowledge that PSG have already the game expired on the first day against Metz to play on 16 September.

With Benjamin Quarez