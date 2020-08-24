No Mbappé and Neymar in the typical Champions League team

UEFA has revealed its typical Champions League team for the season. Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Juan Bernat and Di Maria are among them.

Following Bayern Munich’s final victory against PSG, UEFA revealed their typical season team in the competition. Top scorer with 15 goals, Robert Lewandowski is obviously present in the lead with, by his side, Erling Haaland. Munich is well represented in this formation because in addition to Poland, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer are also present.

PSG will not be left out with four players who are also placed in this eleven. But it is not the announced stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé who are there. UEFA rewarded the best defender in the Champions League (6 goals approved) by placing Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos in front of Neuer. Angel Di Maria completes this Parisian quartet.