Nuno Gomes: “Mbappé will be among the top three in the world”

In an interview, Nuno Gomes, a former Portuguese striker, did not hide his admiration for the Frenchman, whom he sees marking future generations.

World Champion 2018, Kylian Mbappé was keen to include his name in the Champions League list. Unfortunately for him and for PSG, Bayern Munich came in the way of this goal. In this final, the international tricolor had the opportunity to put their team ahead of the score.

But he stumbled against a Manuel Neuer at the top of his game. As a 21-year-old, Mbappé still has room for improvement, he who has never stopped breaking records with confidants since his professional debut.

But make no mistake, Kylian Mbappé is a star football star and can become one of the best in the world. In any case, this is what Nuno Gomes, former striker of the Portuguese team, thinks.

“Mbappé still has a lot of room for improvement. He is already one of the best players in the world at a young age. I think if he continues to develop his career normally he will be one of the players whose future generations will hear about it. for many years to come. “

“He has a lot of potential, he goes really fast and he can decide the score in a game sometimes. I think his name will be among the top three players in the world in the next few years.”