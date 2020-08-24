Portugal: Anthony Lopes returns to Selecção



Portugal manager Fernando Santos has released his list of 25 for the next two Nations League matches.

Football is gradually resuming its life and the matches in the elections are soon back. And Portugal coach Fernando Santos today revealed his list of 25 for Nations League matches against Croatia (September 5) and Sweden (September 8).

Anthony Lopes, Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper, returns to the national team along with João Cancelo, Domingos Duarte, André Gomes and João Félix. As for the Olympic goalkeeper, this is not related to his achievements in the Champions League, as Fernando Santos clarified: “He was not called by his performances in the Champions League. He lived a Euro and a World Cup with us. He had asked not to be called again for serious family reasons, which fortunately has improved. He was to be called up in March. “

Two players are called for the first time: Rui Silva and Trincão.

Present in the list at the previous gathering for the matches against Lithuania and Luxembourg (played in November 2019), Beto, José Sá, Ricardo Pereira, Rúben Semedo, João Mário, Pizzi, Bruma, Podence and Éder were not retained.

The list of 25 from Portugal

Guardians: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton) and Rui Silva (Granada).

defender: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (FC Barcelona), Domingos Duarte (Granada), José Fonte (Lille), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica), Mário Rui (Naples) and Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) .

Environments: Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), André Gomes (Everton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Renato Sanches (Lille), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto).

attacker: Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Trincão (FC Barcelona), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia)) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).