PSG, Di Maria: “We gave our lives for this shirt”

Following the loss to Bayern Munich, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé posted messages on their social networks.

Paris Saint-Germain risks remorse. For the first Champions League final in its history, the main club failed to win against a more realistic Bayern Munich. Kingsley Comans goal shortly after the break sealed the game and put a sled after Thomas Tuchel’s players. From now on, Paris Saint-Germain must look ahead and do everything to get another chance to win C1 as soon as possible.

Some players will no longer be there to help the main club, like Thiago Silva, while others will continue to fight and represent the defending French champion as best they can. This is the case with Di Maria and Neymar, who were already winners of the competition before, but also for Kylian Mbappé, in search of his first European coronation. After the meeting, Angel Di Maria published a message on his Instagram account for the Parisian supporters.

“We fought to the last second. We gave ourselves life for this shirt. We will always try to wear it as high as possible. Today we could not cover an incredible year, but football allows revenge, and I know a club a today will have it.Thanks to the ultrasounds for the unconditional support.We will continue to fight as we have always done. GO TO PARIS“in Angel Di Maria.

In tears after the last whistle, Neymar would obviously have wanted to win the second Champions League in his career. On his twitter account, the Brazilian international was a good player and showed philosophy after the defeat: “Losing is part of the sport, we tried everything, we fought to the end. Thank you for your support and for your affection, to all of you. And congratulations to Bayern.”

For his part, Kylian Mbappé would have liked to end this season in apoteos with the European coronation so dreamed of. Domestic Bondy posted a sober message on social media, thanked supporters and commented on the defeat: “Disappointed not to finish this year with the best of rewards, but life is done that way. We fought with all our might. Congratulations to Bayern Munich. And a big thank you for your support ”.