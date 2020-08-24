Russian opponent Alexei Navalny shows “signs of poisoning”, the hospital said

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in Berlin, presents “traces of poisoning”, announced on Monday the Berlin hospital for charity where he was admitted this weekend after the transfer from Siberia.

“The outcome of the disease remains uncertain” and long-term consequences, “especially in the area of ​​the nervous system, can not be ruled out at this stage,” added the hospital, one of the most famous in the world.

