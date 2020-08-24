Syria was deprived of electricity after a suspected gas pipeline attack

The explosion of a gas pipeline on August 23 between the Adra and al-Dhamir areas of Syria caused a power outage across the country. The Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources claims that this was a “terrorist act”. The power returned Monday morning in several provinces.

Syria was deprived of electricity. The giant blackout that threw the entire country into darkness was caused by the explosion on the evening of Sunday 23 August by a gas pipeline near the capital, Damascus. The electricity system in Syria is dependent on the supply of gas and heating oil.

“The explosion of the gas pipeline between the Adra and al-Dhamir areas is the result of a terrorist attack,” said Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Ghanem without giving any further details.

The official agency Sana published pictures of a fire that it said was caused by the explosion of the gas pipeline as well as pictures showing a pipe, part of which is missing, above a deep crater. The Arab gas pipeline crosses Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Some power plants were eventually connected and electricity was supplied to vital infrastructure, authorities said, adding that at dawn on Monday, electricity would gradually return to several provinces.

Series of attacks on public infrastructure

This incident is the latest in a series of alleged attacks on public energy infrastructure. The Syrian government said in January that divers had placed explosives on pipelines by the sea at the Banias refinery, but the damage had not led to a halt to operations.

The conflict in Syria, which began in 2011, has claimed the lives of more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half of the population before the war. The regime also lost control of key oil fields and its revenues from hydrocarbon sales collapsed.

With AFP