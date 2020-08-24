WHO is careful with plasma treatment

On Monday, the World Health Organization showed its caution in using plasma from cured patients to treat people with Covid-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was cautious, on Monday, August 24, regarding the use of plasma from cured patients to treat people with Covid-19.

The WHO says evidence for the effectiveness of this plasma treatment remains “low quality”, even though the United States has issued a state of emergency for this therapy.

“There are a number of clinical trials around the world that focus on convalescent plasma compared to standard care,” said Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s Executive Director.

“Only a few of them have actually published intermediate results (…) and so far the quality of the evidence is still very low,” said WHO researchers in a brief report. press conference.

With Reuters