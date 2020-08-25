activists try to prevent a girl’s abortion, “a symbolic case of the conservative threat”

. She coordinated the transfer of the child to CISAM. For her, this case is symbolic and illustrates the complexity of access to abortion in Brazil:

We live in a historic and very worrying moment with many threats and attempts to return to already acquired rights. The question of the little girl’s abortion is very emblematic. It is a symbolic case of what Brazilian women experience and of the conservative threat, which uses the power of religions as an instrument of mobilization. I had never seen a demonstration of this type. It is precisely a peculiarity in the moment we live, this expression of hatred. We had already followed a similar case, in 2009: that of a 9-year-old girl, in the state of Pernambuco, was abused by her stepfather and became pregnant with twins. His story had received a lot of publicity and made a lot of noise in the press and within the church. Religious representatives and abortion activists have been active in Brazil for several years, but their modus operandi has so far not been approved by the legislature’s representatives. In 2009, there was no such public expression of hatred.

“These groups make a lot of noise, but I think the crucial voice is for the rights of this little girl.”

We learned about this little girl’s case when she was still in Victoria. The hospital delayed her abortion by seeking a court decision, which was unnecessary. However, delaying treatment posed risks to her health and could complicate her abortion. We have therefore activated our networks to offer the family to move to another state. The head of CISAM agreed to welcome him. But her identity and the place where she would have an abortion have been published on social media. I got a sound on WhatsApp from an evangelical figure saying they were going to kill a child and had to go to the hospital to prevent it. It’s absurd and it’s cruel.

So we had to set up an operation to keep this girl safe, by finding a reliable driver, by getting her in from the back of the maternity ward. When I saw her, she was a very sad girl. Fortunately, two days later there was one show kindness from Recife residents who left him with gifts and chocolates. What we see is that these groups make a lot of noise, say they have thousands of members, but I think they are a minority and that the decisive vote is for the little girl’s rights.

“Abortion should no longer be considered a crime in Brazil”

In Brazil, abortion is written into the penal code where it is considered a crime. However, it is permissible to perform an abortion in cases of rape, risk of death for the mother and [depuis une décision de la Cour suprême rendue en 2012, NDLR] in the presence of fetal anencephaly. It is one of the great struggles of feminist movements in Brazil: that abortion is not considered a crime – as long as it is not carried out against the will of women.

Some women do not even have access to this information about abortion. Within Grupo Curumim, we receive many messages from victims of sexual violence who do not know where to go, or victims of sexual violence who have become pregnant and who sometimes do not know that they have the right to terminate the pregnancy. There is a lot of misinformation on these topics.