activists try to prevent a girl’s abortion, “a symbolic case of the conservative threat”

. She coordinated the transfer of the child to CISAM. For her, this case is symbolic and illustrates the complexity of access to abortion in Brazil:
“These groups make a lot of noise, but I think the crucial voice is for the rights of this little girl.”
We learned about this little girl’s case when she was still in Victoria. The hospital delayed her abortion by seeking a court decision, which was unnecessary. However, delaying treatment posed risks to her health and could complicate her abortion. We have therefore activated our networks to offer the family to move to another state. The head of CISAM agreed to welcome him. But her identity and the place where she would have an abortion have been published on social media. I got a sound on WhatsApp from an evangelical figure saying they were going to kill a child and had to go to the hospital to prevent it. It’s absurd and it’s cruel.
“Abortion should no longer be considered a crime in Brazil”
In Brazil, abortion is written into the penal code where it is considered a crime. However, it is permissible to perform an abortion in cases of rape, risk of death for the mother and [depuis une décision de la Cour suprême rendue en 2012, NDLR] in the presence of fetal anencephaly. It is one of the great struggles of feminist movements in Brazil: that abortion is not considered a crime – as long as it is not carried out against the will of women.
Some women do not even have access to this information about abortion. Within Grupo Curumim, we receive many messages from victims of sexual violence who do not know where to go, or victims of sexual violence who have become pregnant and who sometimes do not know that they have the right to terminate the pregnancy. There is a lot of misinformation on these topics.
“In 2018, 21,000 minors had children in Brazil. Every pregnancy in girls under 14 is the result of the rape of a vulnerable person.” Data are provided by Grupo Curumim, source DATASUS (data platform on the health system in Brazil).
The Church, for its part, condemned those who perform legal abortions. The President of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, is “heinous crime” the abortion was performed on the ten-year-old girl and lamented that “representatives of the state law, whose task is to defend life, have decided on the death of a child”.
For Paula Viana, this story should not be seen as an isolated case. “Thousands of girls and women pass by,” she explains. According to data from the Brazilian public health system, SUS, it was almost 2019 six hospitalizations for abortion about children between 10 and 14 years.
Article written by Maëva chicken.