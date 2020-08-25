Barça, Messi angry because of Koeman?

A phrase from Ronald Koeman would have annoyed Leo Messi, who would have decided to leave Barça.

Much has been leaked since Ronald Koemen’s rather high-profile conversation with Lionel Messi, and according to Iberian media, the Dutch coach said something special that upset Barca’s iconic striker.

Messi has made his decision, he wants to leave!

According to Cuortro Sports, the meeting was extremely tense and Messi himself was surprised by the former Southampton boss’ position.

Deports Cuatro quoted a certain line that would have left Messi furious.

“The privileges of this team are over, you have to do everything for the team,” said Koeman. “I will be firm; you just have to think about the team.” So this would be the origin of Messi’s decision?