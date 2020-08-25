Belgium – Martinez talks about Hazard’s return to form

National coach Roberto Martinez revealed his choice for the Nations League matches against Denmark and Iceland on Tuesday. Spain’s coach Belgium has taken over Eden Hazard and talks about his current form.

“He suffered a major injury. He eventually returned to the Champions League (against Manchester City in the round of 16 returns in early August, the editor’s remark) where he has fully regained his means. He only remains to return to the level of pitch. “It will come. It’s just a matter of time for everything to return to normal for him,” said Martinez.