Coronavirus – Three new suspects at Stade Rennais

Stade Rennais have revealed that they have discovered three new suspects in their staff, four days before the reception of Montpellier, in Ligue 1.

“The suspected players were immediately isolated and placed in fourteen”

This is not a surprise, but it is necessarily worrying. In recent weeks, players who are positive about the coronavirus are more and more in the clubs in Ligue 1. The meeting between OM and ASSE, which is supposed to open the ball for the 2020-21 season, for example, has been postponed to a later date, last Friday.

At the beginning of the week, it’s Stade Rennai’s turn to raise concerns. And for good reason, the reds and blacks have revealed that they have discovered three new suspicions in the workforce. “After the positive case that was discovered at the end of last week (Thursday 20/08) and that was agreed, new tests were carried out this morning (Monday 24/08), which revealed new suspicions about COVID-19 cases within” professional staff for Stade Rennais FC “, wrote the club on Monday via an official statement.

“As soon as the results were known, the suspected players were immediately isolated and placed in fourteen. The LFP and its covid commission were notified of these new cases. Given this context, the training openings that were originally open to the press will take place behind closed doors “, then enter the Bretons, disciplined.

LFP will meet on Tuesday to launch Lens – PSG

As a reminder, Stade Rennais, who are controlled by LOSC (1-1) on the first day of Ligue 1, must host Montpellier on Saturday, on behalf of the second day. Suffice it to say that if the cases were to be confirmed, it would not necessarily be ensured that the meeting would be held … Answer in the coming days.