Donald Trump, bulwark against the “radical left”

The Republican Party held the first day of its meeting on Monday. Following the official inauguration of Donald Trump during the day, the evening saw several prominent profiles, such as the eldest son of the president, Don Jr., or the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Everyone presented the candidate as the protector of the American dream against the “socialist” agenda of the Democrats.

Republicans had promised “optimism.” This is not really the message that will be retained from the first day of their conference, Monday, August 24th. One week after the large mass of Democrats, who chose a 100% virtual format, the Republican Party made a point of anchoring some of its efforts from the city of Charlotte in North Carolina. It’s right there Delegates officially nominated Donald Trump as the party’s candidate for the White House during the day. The president, who hopes to win a second term, has himself come to Charlotte to thank the city for its welcome.

In the evening, the show “prime time” was similar to the ones the Democrats produced every night for the past week: a series of clips and speeches from party figures. All in a more traditional format to appeal to conservative voters.

Most speeches spoke in favor of portraying Donald Trump as a protection against American values ​​that would be threatened by the “radical left.” Charlie Kirk, head of a conservative student organization, described him as “the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

Excessive table

“Biden, Harris and the rest of the Socialists will fundamentally change this country,” warned Kimberly Guilfoyle, a member of the Trump campaign and girlfriend of the president’s eldest son. “We’re in a fight for America’s soul,” she shouted into the microphone. Democrat Joe Biden will appreciate the use of the phrase, which has become his campaign slogan.

“They will remove your weapons, empty prisons, lock you in your home and invite the (criminal group) MS-13 to live near you,” said Congressman Matt Gaetz. City centers in the grip of anarchy, a police budget threatened with extinction, families vulnerable to attack … With this exaggerated image of an America in fire and blood, the white voter in the suburbs of the middle class, symbol of the American dream, was especially courted . Women first and foremost.

The Republican Party, for example, invited Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the couple who pointed weapons at anti-racist protesters because they came too close to their home in St. Louis. Louis, Missouri. “They want to completely abolish the suburbs, remove individual homes,” they said. “No matter where you live, your family will never be safe in the radical democracy of America.”

Cultural war

“Joe Biden and the radical left will attack our freedom of speech. It will no longer be the silent majority but the silent majority,” for his part, condemned Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son. He called the Democratic candidate “the swamp Loch Ness monster” that would be the capital of Washington. According to him, “it is as if the election took the form of a struggle between the church, work and school on the one hand and riots, looting and vandalism on the other.”

In a more conservative tone, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential Republican candidate in 2024, praised Donald Trump’s diplomatic success. But she quickly returned to the topic of the evening: the ongoing cultural war in the United States. “There is another area where our president is right. He knows that political correctness and ‘interrupting culture’ is dangerous and simply wrong. For many in the Democratic Party, it is now courageous to say that America is racist. It is a lie, she said, quoting her Indian origins.

The Republican Party has also taken care to invite several black personalities to counter accusations of racism. “Democrats do not want black people to leave the mental plantation they have created for them for decades,” joked local Georgia Representative Vernon Jones.

In the wake of this Republican convention that some hostile commentators already call the “Trump Convention,” the US president is scheduled to appear every day before his final speech on Thursday. It remains to be seen if he will stick to his beloved theme “law and order” or if he will try new attacks.