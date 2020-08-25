For Pirlo, Dybala has never been on the market

Andrea Pirlo, the new coach of Juventus, spoke about the Paulo Dybala case at a press conference.

Andrea Pirlo, the new Juventus coach, said it loud and clear. He wants to keep both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentine striker, who was named the best Serie A player last season, was announced especially at Real Madrid. But Pirlo does not want to hear about it.

“Ronaldo and I had already talked a few days ago, then we talked on the pitch and talked about everything. We will have time to go into the details and go to the technical-tactical aspects,” he said. -It is stated first regarding Cr7.

“Dybala? It has never been put on the market. For me it is an important player and will be part of the project. (…) Quality players can play together as long as there is a sense of sacrifice” Pirlo added in it Italian press on Tuesday.