France condemns “criminal act” directed at Russian opponent Alexei Navalny

On Tuesday, France qualified “for criminal acts” the poisoning done against the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny. Paris demanded from the Russian authorities a “quick and open investigation” to identify those responsible.

After Berlin and Brussels, Paris has joined the camp with European capitals calling Moscow to account for the poisoning of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny. The Quai d’Orsay on Tuesday, August 25, ordered the Russian authorities to investigate the circumstances of this poisoning, described as a “criminal act”.

“France expresses its deep concern at this criminal act committed against a major player in Russian political life,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, saying it was “essential that the Russian authorities conduct a speedy and transparent investigation into the circumstances.” during which this act was committed “.

Paris considers that “those responsible for this act should be identified and brought to justice” and reiterates its willingness to give support to the opponent and his relatives “in these difficult circumstances”.

Earlier, the Kremlin had considered the hasty conclusions of the German doctors that had ended with the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

The opponent remained in an artificial coma on Tuesday, in serious condition, even though his life is not in danger. Doctors at the Charité hospital in Berlin refused to make any forecasts for the development of his health condition.

With AFP