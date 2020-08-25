Harry Maguire withdrew from the English selection

Gareth Southgate confirms that Maguire is absent from the squad for matches against Iceland and Denmark in September.

Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the English squad for Nations League matches next month after being found guilty on three counts in a Greek court.

Maguire was originally named in the squad for the September matches, but later on Tuesday the Manchester United captain was given a 21-month suspended sentence after being convicted of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts at corruption.

The head of Three Lions, Gareth Southgate, therefore reacted by pulling him out of the selection for these meetings in September.