Len’s mayor is upset: “We play Ligue 1 Uber Eat, not Ligue 1 PSG”

Sylvain Robert, the mayor of Lens, seemed particularly upset with the LFP, following the official postponement of the match between Lens and the Parisians.

Defeated by Bayern Munich in Lisbon, the club coached by Thomas Tuchel must now melt this cruel defeat before turning to the resumption of the championship. As a result, the meeting scheduled for Saturday against Lens, on behalf of the second day of Ligue 1, has been postponed.

Following the request that PSG sent to LFP, the latter agreed to postpone this meeting. The Professional Football League met on Tuesday morning during a meeting, after exchanging with the TV stations and making the choice to play this match on September 10.

“Let’s be serious, we’re playing Ligue 1 Uber Eat, not Ligue 1 PSG”

A decision that is difficult to make with Sylvain Robert, the mayor of Lens. “In a world where everything would go well, Paris Saint-Germain would have won the Champions League this weekend, recovered physically by celebrating their victory, Thomas Tuchel would present the team composition before Lens (…) In reality, PSG lost the Champions League final and failed to pair for his next league meeting, would like the match postponed to Racing Club de Lens to recover physically … “, first explained the mayor, in a press release under signs of dissatisfaction. For him, Lensois supporters are the first to suffer.

OFFICIAL – The match between Lens and PSG is postponed until 10 September

“How can I explain to blood and gold supporters that they will have to travel during the week to support their team because PSG, frustrated by their defeat, is requesting a postponement of the match? The supporters will no doubt explain to their company that they have to shoot “his day with September 11 is working to recover from the match … Not sure it will have the same effect! Let’s be serious, we’re playing Ligue 1 Uber Eat, not Ligue 1 PSG”, then hammered Sylvain Robert. The reunion promises to be tense.