Lionel Messi reportedly informed Barça that he wanted to leave

In a fax sent to the management in Barcelona, ​​Pulga would have announced his intention to leave by invoking a clause on his contract.

No one really dared to imagine it, but now it must surely be done with the idea. The love story between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona will not last forever. After expressing his doubts, Pulga would have made the decision to leave the Catalan club according to TyC Sports.

In a fax sent to the management of the club, Lionel Messi would have announced his wish to leave Blaugrana this summer. He also notes that he will play one of the clauses in his contract that will allow him to break the lease at the end of each season. According to the Argentine press, the club does not hear that way and believes that it has passed since the end of June.

Koeman did not convince Messi

To which the Messi clan would have replied that it was valid until the end of August due to the end of the season. All this to say that there is a chance that the six-fold Ballon d’Or will be free because the air and panic will be a little more market!

It’s a real bomb that falls on Catalonia and on the whole club. Surpassed by the repeated failures of recent years, Messi has therefore not endured the ultimate humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Barça have tried to shake things up by appointing Ronald Koeman as their new coach.

But the great clean-up that the Dutchman wants may also have played a role in the Barcelona captain’s decision. If rumors announcing that Koeman does not count on Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal or Sergio Busquets, close to the Argentine, turn out to be true, it is a sure bet that these announcements were the last straw.