Messi wants to leave Barça, Carles Puyol supports him

Carles Puyol has spoken about Leo Messi’s willingness to leave Barca and supports his former teammate.

Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friends. – Carles Puyol (@ Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

What would Carles Puyol, the legendary player of Barça and the legendary captain of the Catalan club, think of a scenario where Leo Messi would leave?

While “La Pulga” faxed to Blaugrana club leaders that he wants to activate the departure clause in his contract to sail to other heavens, according to several Spanish and Argentine media, Rosario natives have been supported by his “friend”.

“Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, my friend”, Tweeted Carles Puyol in the wake of Messi’s announcement.

The Argentine prodigy therefore leaves the blessing of the former defender. It really is the end of an era …