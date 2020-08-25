new rejection for the United States at the UN

The presidency of the UN Security Council on Tuesday assured that it would not be “in a position to decide on a new measure” to grant the US request for the reintroduction of international sanctions against Tehran. But the United States does not recognize defeat.

On Tuesday, August 25, the United States suffered from a new rejection by the UN in its desire to re-establish international sanctions against Iran. The Presidency of the Security Council has indeed confirmed that it is “not in a position to” take a decision to achieve this goal.

In August, assured by Indonesia, the Council presidency is “not in a position to decide on a new measure” to grant the US request, Indonesian Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani said. He cited as the main reason the lack of consensus within the UN supreme body on Washington’s strategy.

In the wake of a report last week from the United States to the UN to restore international sanctions against Tehran, 13 out of 15 members of the Security Council had written to the Indonesian Presidency to deny its validity. According to these countries, Washington, which is no longer part of the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 with Tehran since 2018, has no legal basis for the UN to return international sanctions through this pact.

“Topic is closed”, but …

This report “did not happen to us”, told AFP on anonymity a diplomat from one of the 13 countries in question. In their approach, “the United States is alone” and “their ultimate goal is to destroy the nuclear deal once they have already imposed (national) sanctions on Iran,” he added.

“The United States’ reference to the UN was considered illegal by 13 members of the Security Council. Normally, the subject is closed,” adds an ambassador, also on condition of anonymity.

But the United States does not recognize defeat. “By virtue of Resolution 2231” which has ratified the Nuclear Power Agreement 2015 “, we have the right to trigger the” return of international sanctions and maintain “the firm intention to do so in the absence of courage and moral clarity from the Council”, said the US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft.

Against a US resolution?

According to the 2015 agreement, a report of a breach of its commitments by Iran must in principle be followed by a motion for a resolution from the Presidency of the Security Council. Indonesia’s dismissal of this option was welcomed by several councilors on Tuesday.

According to diplomats, Washington can go so far as to present its own motion for a resolution and pave the way for further confusion. In this case, an ambassador believes, his opponents in the council can go so far as not to participate in the vote.

